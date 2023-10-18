Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police has arrested an operative of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from Kharar town of Mohali district, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Wednesday.

Stating that the arrested accused had been identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali village of district Hisar of Haryana, the DGP said that the police teams had also recovered four pistols along with 12 live cartridges from his possession.

The DGP Yadav said that following the reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF arrested Sachin Bacchi from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran area of Kharar and that the accused was involved in providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the gang.

He said that preliminary investigations have also revealed that the accused along with other members of the gang were hatching a conspiracy to attack the assigned targets given to them by their foreign handlers.

Sharing details, assistant inspector general (AIG), AGTF, Sandeep Goel said that Sachin Bacchi had a criminal record and was wanted by the Punjab police. Further investigations were on, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests from this module were expected.

