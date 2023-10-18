 Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali

Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali

The arrested accused had been identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali village of district Hisar of Haryana.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police has arrested an operative of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from Kharar town of Mohali district, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Wednesday.

Stating that the arrested accused had been identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali village of district Hisar of Haryana, the DGP said that the police teams had also recovered four pistols along with 12 live cartridges from his possession.

The DGP Yadav said that following the reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF arrested Sachin Bacchi from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran area of Kharar and that the accused was involved in providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the gang.

He said that preliminary investigations have also revealed that the accused along with other members of the gang were hatching a conspiracy to attack the assigned targets given to them by their foreign handlers.

Sharing details, assistant inspector general (AIG), AGTF, Sandeep Goel said that Sachin Bacchi had a criminal record and was wanted by the Punjab police. Further investigations were on, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests from this module were expected.

Read Also
Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Ahead Of Her...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two Dreaded Gangsters Wanted In Punjab, Arrested From Kurla Hotel After Joint Operation

Mumbai: Two Dreaded Gangsters Wanted In Punjab, Arrested From Kurla Hotel After Joint Operation

Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali

Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Held With 4 Pistols & 12 Cartridges In Mohali

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist