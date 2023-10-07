Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Ahead Of Her Delhi Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is well known for singing the hit track Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan's 2014 film Kick, was all set to perform in Delhi today. However, hours before her concert, she started receiving death threats from allegedly gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's people.

According to reports, Jasmine had arrived in Delhi for her concert, and as soon as she landed at the airport, she started to receive death threats from international phone numbers.

Further, the police stated that the singer was allegedly told she would get attacked at her concert today. Ever since, the police in Delhi have provided security cover to Jasmine and have also tightened security. Meanwhile, Jasmine Sandlas is yet to react.

Born in Punjab, Jasmine's first song, Muskan, from the album The Diamond, became a huge success worldwide. She has also sung Baby Besharm from Akshay Kumar's 2017 film, Naam Shabana, and Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Varun Dhawan's 2020 movie, Street Dancer 3D.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been accused of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa.

Currently, the gangster is in jail in Ahmedabad in a drug smuggling case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Prior to Jasmine, Lawrence also threatened Salman Khan in the past several times. He stated that the actor humiliated the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck.