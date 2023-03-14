 Karni Sena founder Lokendra Kalvi, man behind protests against Padmavat & Jodha-Akbar, passes away
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Rajput leader and Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passed away at a state-run hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Family sources said that he suffered a cardiac arrest late in the night and breathed his last. Kalvi was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital for the past few days.

His funeral will be held at his ancestral village in Nagaur district's Kalvi village later in the day, the sources added.

The son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, Kalvi was the patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which had led the 2018 protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat" for alleged distortion of historical facts.

He had also been a national-level basketball player.

