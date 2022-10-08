Rajasthan: Retired magistrate's house robbed by four masked in Jaipur | Representative Image

Jaipur: Four masked criminals robbed the house of a retired magistrate in the Mansarovar area here, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the unidentified criminals at Mansarovar police station and a search is underway.

The police said the four armed criminals robbed a laptop, Rs 10,500 cash in cash, a mobile phone, and some artificial jewellery from the house of retired magistrate Aditya Narayan Sharma.

Efforts are being made to identify the criminals through footage from cameras installed in the area, the police said.