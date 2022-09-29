Jaipur Literature Fest to celebrate power of literature at its 2023 edition

Representative image |

The world’s most charismatic literary show will be back in Jaipur from January 19-23, 2023. The annual Jaipur Literature Festival will be as always bringing its magnificent line-up and a sumptuous feast of ideas to the Pink City.

The Festival will continue to remain committed to its core values: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform ensuring inclusivity and freedom of speech. The past 15 years have seen the iconic Festival transform into a global literary phenomenon having hosted nearly 5000 speakers and artists reaching out to over 200 million people globally. Hybrid versions of the Festival have enabled book-lovers from across continents to access it.

In 2023, the literary extravaganza will showcase a plethora of themes and writers curated specially for its loyal community of audiences from across the world, offering an immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more. The Festival will offer a representation of all Indian national languages and multiple foreign languages with sessions spread across 5 venues with over 250 speakers.

The first list of 25 speakers released including the winner of 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah; noted Sahitya Akademi awardee, Hindi poet, translator and writer of Aienasaaz, Anamika; acclaimed author of the recent Nomads: The Wanderers Who Shaped Our World, Anthony Sattin; DSC Prize shortlisted and the prestigious Gratiaen Prize nominated Sri Lankan author Ashok Ferrey; one of India’s highest-selling English fiction writers Ashwin Sanghi; gifted Naga writer Avinuo Kire whose latest novel is Where the Cobbled Path Leads,; the first mixed-race woman author to win the Booker Prize for her Girl, Woman, Other - Bernardine Evaristo; the two-time Booker Prize shortlisted Chigozie Obioma; translator of the International Booker winner novel Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand, Daisy Rockwell; celebrated Indian actress, director and writer Deepti Naval.

The Jaipur Literature Festival sets literary conversations and dialogue against a cultural backdrop promoting India’s traditional heritage including curated art installations, cultural evenings and the Jaipur Music Stage, which runs parallel to the Festival.

In addition to enjoying the literary sessions, you can also get to savour the Festival’s signature Morning and Evening Music sessions with performances by leading artists.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, who produce the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “The Jaipur Literature Festival will feature some of the greatest minds of the contemporary world including Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, Booker Prize nominees and winners including Bernardine Evaristo, Howard Jacobson, Chigozie Obioma, NoViolet Bulawayo and celebrated Indian authors Ashwin Sanghi, Deepti Naval, Jerry Pinto and many more. This year will also focus in celebrating languages with a programme concentrated on Indian and world literature.”

Venue and other details:

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

Registration to the On-Ground Edition of the Festival will be available from INR 200 per day.

Registration and access to the Online Edition of the Festival will be free and open to all.