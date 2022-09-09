Neemuch: Robbery case solved, man held, more than Rs 6.55 lakh recovered

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa police have claimed to have cracked a robbery case by arresting one of the three accused and recovering Rs 6.55 lakh in cash.

According to information, the victim named Kanwar Lal Dhangar, (52), had withdrawn Rs 7 Lakh 50 thousand from kisan credit card with Punjab National Bank, Manasa on May 25, 2022.

He stepped out of the bank and was walking towards his native village when some unidentified men approached him and snatched the bag of money from his hands. Kanwar lodged a case of robbery at Manasa police station.

Superintendent of police Neemuch Suraj Kumar Verma instructed to trace criminals and recover the farmer's money. Following which the team led by additional SP Sunder Singh Kanesh, SDOP Yashasvi Shinde put arduous efforts in the case.

Police booked three suspects of Kadiya Sansi Gang. Quick action by the police resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects as Shubham Sansi (20), hailing from Rajgarh on August 6. Identifying other suspects as Hrishikesh Sansi (30) and Hrishi Sansi (29).

During a search at the suspects' residential premises, the police said they recovered Rs 6 Lakh 55 Thousand in cash. Police said search is underway to apprehend other associates in this case. Inspector Kanhaiya Lal Dangi Sub Inspector Azad Mohammad Khan and the entire police team played a commendable role in this case.