Neemuch: Show-cause notices issued to medical stores for irregularities

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Drug inspector Pooja Bhabhar on Wednesday carried out inspections of several medical stores across the city and found several irregularities during inspection work.

Giving further information, Bhabhar said that records of maintenance of medicines and purchase and sale of medicines were searched at Camps Corner, Neemuch. The pharmacist was caught selling Schedule H 1 and NRX medicines without any bill or proof of supply. After serving notices to them, the bills of medicines have been summoned. Samples of drugs have been sent to the laboratory for testing. At the same time, the drug inspector did not find any pharmacist at the Medicorner medical store. Following this, the licence will be suspended after issuing notice to the shop owner.

At the same time, a show cause notice was served at the Dhanwantari Medical store for not furnishing records of purchase and sale of medicines. The following action was taken as per directions of district collector Mayank Agrawal and upper collector Neha Meena. The team had raided Camps Corner, Medi Corner, Om Sai Medikose, Shailesh Medical and Dhanwantari Medical store in Neemuch.

