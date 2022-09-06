Neemuch: Two labourers injured at Dhanuka Biotech construction site

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were injured after they fell from a height of 10-15 feet at a construction site of Dhanuka Biotech Factory located at Jhanjharwada village of Neemuch district.

As per information, the incident was reported under Baghana police station jurisdiction. The construction of storage tanks is underway at Dhanuka Biotech Factory. The two were engaged in the construction work of the tank.

The injured have been identified as Umartali Miyan (45) and Sagir Miyan (32), both hailing from Motihari in Bihar. The duo was rushed to the nearby district hospital. Following primary treatment, they were referred to Udaipur where they are currently admitted. The condition of Umartali Miyan remains critical.

Giving information, SP God, general manager of the factory, said that the accident took place during construction closeout work by the Pune contractor Paraj Engineering. Factory management doesn’t owe any responsibility. However, necessary assistance to the injured would be provided, if needed.