Neemuch: 11 arrested for stealing Ashwagandha worth Rs 12 L; 4 accused still on the run

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft of exotic herb Ashwagandha worth rupees 12, 00, 000 has come to the fore wherein 11 out of 15 accused have been nabbed by the Neemuch police. A total of 20 quintals of Ashwagandha and a tempo in which the mentioned herb was stored have been confiscated.

According to complainant Mukesh Khandelwal, he owes a godown in the agricultural produce market, Neemuch. Here he had stored about 58 bags of Ashwagandha and locked the place on August 13, 2021. But when he visited the place on August 31 he found the locks were broken and thieves had stolen the herb.

After that, he lodged an FIR at Neemuch police station. District SP Suraj Kumar Verma and ASP SS Kanesh constituted a special team to find miscreants and stolen items.

It was found that the mastermind of the said robbery was Arif alias Jagga and Jitendra alias Kanna. During the investigation, the involvement of 15 accused in the theft came to light.

Accused include Asif Qureshi (25), Ayub Qureshi (26), Asif alias Chotu (45)and others. A search is going on for the remaining accused. Police station Baghana's sub-inspector Kelash Solanki and the team played a commendable role.