e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Four sentenced to 2 years' rigorous imprisonment for assaulting tehsildar

As per assistant district prosecution officer Kirti Sharma, seven years ago on April 9, 2015, when five people died in Adani Factory, Bhatkheda their bodies were brought to District Hospital Complex, Neemuch for postmortem.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Maravi announced rigorous imprisonment of two years along with a fine of rupees 2,000 each under Section 147 of Indian Penal Court to four accused who physically assaulted a tehsildar seven years ago.

As per assistant district prosecution officer Kirti Sharma, seven years ago on April 9, 2015, when five people died in Adani Factory, Bhatkheda their bodies were brought to District Hospital Complex, Neemuch for postmortem. Due to the large crowd at the district hospital, the tehsildar and executive magistrate Gopal Soni was tasked with controlling the crowd and maintaining law and order.

The accused Hemraj Gurjar (39), Bablu Gurjar (32), Chhaganlal Gurjar (45) and Kalusinh age (39), all residents of village Matyakhedi, tehsil Jiran who were all part of the crowd started assaulting the tehsildar by thrashing and punching him. After which, the tehsildar lodged an FIR at Neemuch cantt police station.

Read Also
Neemuch: Volleyball competition organised at CRPF campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNeemuch: Four sentenced to 2 years' rigorous imprisonment for assaulting tehsildar

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru accused of sexually abusing school girls, arrested

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru accused of sexually abusing school girls, arrested

Mumbai: Koli community stands guard at immersion points

Mumbai: Koli community stands guard at immersion points

After 2 decades, 71-yr-old customs officer acquitted in excess assets case

After 2 decades, 71-yr-old customs officer acquitted in excess assets case

Bombay HC grants bail to man booked under unnatural offences, POCSO

Bombay HC grants bail to man booked under unnatural offences, POCSO

Mumbai: Paid parking on the streets with BMC's permission

Mumbai: Paid parking on the streets with BMC's permission