Neemuch: Four sentenced to 2 years' rigorous imprisonment for assaulting tehsildar

Jail/ Representational Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Maravi announced rigorous imprisonment of two years along with a fine of rupees 2,000 each under Section 147 of Indian Penal Court to four accused who physically assaulted a tehsildar seven years ago.

As per assistant district prosecution officer Kirti Sharma, seven years ago on April 9, 2015, when five people died in Adani Factory, Bhatkheda their bodies were brought to District Hospital Complex, Neemuch for postmortem. Due to the large crowd at the district hospital, the tehsildar and executive magistrate Gopal Soni was tasked with controlling the crowd and maintaining law and order.

The accused Hemraj Gurjar (39), Bablu Gurjar (32), Chhaganlal Gurjar (45) and Kalusinh age (39), all residents of village Matyakhedi, tehsil Jiran who were all part of the crowd started assaulting the tehsildar by thrashing and punching him. After which, the tehsildar lodged an FIR at Neemuch cantt police station.

