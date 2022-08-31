e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Volleyball competition organised at CRPF campus

The chief guest said in his address that 'National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of legend Dhyan Chand.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's 120th birth anniversary, a volleyball competition was organised at the Central Reserve Police Force campus, Neemuch on Wednesday.

DIG of group centre, Neemuch SLC Khup was the chief guest on the occasion. He congratulated the winning team and players who participated in the match and explained the importance of sports in daily life. The chief guest said in his address that 'National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of legend Dhyan Chand.

On this occasion, the President felicitates the best player with various sports awards like Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and others. He also emphasised the importance of sports in life and said that it also helps in staying mentally healthy.

The commandant of the Group Centre Rajesh Kumar Singh along with all gazetted and subordinate officers was also present in large numbers.

