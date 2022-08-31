Bhopal: Super 30 fame Anand Kumar stresses on special courses to bridge Covid-induced learning gap

Super 30 fame Anand Kumar addressing students in ‘Yuva Mahotsava -2022’ at the Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar has warned that unless the governments make conscious efforts, the learning gap in students caused by the Covid pandemic would handicap them for life.

“Schools need to run special courses and earmark extra time to bridge the learning gap,” he told media persons on the sidelines of Yuva Mahotsava -2022 at the Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday.

Kumar said that the prolonged closure of schools due to the pandemic has led to students' significant loss of learning. “Online classes were not effective because online teaching demands special skills which the teachers lacked,” he said.

About mobile addiction among kids, the renowned mathematician and educator said that the parents are the sole ones to be blamed for the issue. “If the parents will be indulged in FB, Twitter, and WhatsApp the whole day and then expect their children to keep away from mobiles, it would be grossly impractical,” he said.

In this connection, Kumar said that some Japanese companies have come up with mobiles that allow only conversations and the exchange of academic information. “All apps unrelated to educational needs are permanently blocked and cannot be downloaded,” he said.

About ‘Super 30’, the biopic on him, he said that it had conveyed a message to the students that even if they lack resources, hard work can bring success to them. He added that the film would soon be released in China and in 31 cinemas in Japan.

Earlier, Anand delivered his motivational keynote address to the students, who occupied every inch of the auditorium. Some of them were even seated on the floor. Through a PowerPoint Presentation, he shared the inspiring success stories of four of his students. He said that a powerful thirst (for knowledge), positive thinking, hard work, and most importantly boundless patience were sure-shot recipes for success.

Besides Anand, many well-known personalities from different fields including former IAS and IPS officers, sportspersons, artists and media persons were felicitated at the event, organized by Pratigya Samaj Sewa Kalyan Samiti, Bhopal.