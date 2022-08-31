Indore: Police collect Rs 9,000 fine from car driver for jumping red-light 18 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police fined a car driver Rs 9,000 on Tuesday for jumping red-light 18 times.

Traffic subedar Mohini Goyal was managing traffic at Mhow Naka Square when she spotted a car jumping the red light. She stopped the car and checked for pending challans against the car, and found 18 e-challans were pending against the vehicle.

The car was released after the driver paid the fine.

The police officer said that the driver was in a hurry and jumped the red light so he was caught.