Indore: Police collect Rs 9,000 fine from car driver for jumping red-light 18 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police fined a car driver Rs 9,000 on Tuesday for jumping red-light 18 times.
Traffic subedar Mohini Goyal was managing traffic at Mhow Naka Square when she spotted a car jumping the red light. She stopped the car and checked for pending challans against the car, and found 18 e-challans were pending against the vehicle.
The car was released after the driver paid the fine.
The police officer said that the driver was in a hurry and jumped the red light so he was caught.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)