Indore: Daily COVID-19 cases drops to single digit again in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the cases of COVID-19 have become a routine, the fluctuating daily cases have also dropped to single digit once again in the city on Monday. Moreover, the number of total active cases has also dropped low to 105 after reaching high to 800 about a month ago.
The total number of active cases in the city on Monday was 105. The city had witnessed single-digit Covid cases on May 31.
Nonetheless, the number of sample testing has also decreased to 228, but officials believe that it is not affecting the number of daily cases.
“The number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in the city. Most of those coming positive are asymptomatic and they are coming positive while going for precautionary tests while getting treatment for other diseases,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.
The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during festivities.
“Experts have alerted people about the festivities and appealed to the people to continue following Covid-19 norms as complacency can become the reason for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.
COVID-19 in city at a glance
Total No. of positive cases: 212188
Total samples tested: 3844621
Positivity rate: 5.3 per cent
Total No. of deaths: 1,469
Death rate in city: 0.6 per cent
Total patients discharged: 210614
Recovery rate in city: 99.40 per cent
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)