Indore: Drive to check pollution by commercial vehicles in a bid to improve air quality

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will launch a drive to ensure that all commercial vehicles compulsorily obtain Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

The drive is being launched to control air pollution and thus improve air quality in the district.

A new flying squad comprising a tehsildar and representatives of traffic police and RTO will be constituted for checking PUC certificates, usually at petrol pumps.

Collector Singh passed these instructions at the Time Limit (TL) meeting held at his office on Monday.

Collector Singh directed additional collector Pawan Jain to issue orders under section 144 in which PUC certificates of all commercial vehicles would be checked at petrol pumps and other places in the district. If PUC certificate is not obtained by all the commercial vehicles within seven days, then legal action will be taken against them. If PUC certificate is not found with the vehicles, then the fitness certificates of such vehicles will be cancelled on the spot.

Instruction on Pragati Park

Collector Singh also instructed all the officers of the revenue department about the illegally developed Pragati Park located on the Bhicholi Mardana main road. He said that no permission of any kind should be given to the Pragati Park colonisers without his consent, as a case against the land owners\sellers of the illegal colony is pending at the collector’s court.

Collector Singh did a department-wise detailed review of the pending cases in CM Helpline at the meeting. He directed that the cases registered under CM Helpline should be resolved within the stipulated time limit. Cases should be resolved with quality and satisfaction. Do not ignore any complaints, and take action promptly, the collector said and added that quality answers should be registered on the portal. Singh directed officials to resolve pending cases of CM Helpline on priority that are pending from more than 50 days.