Bhopal: Police recover pesticide, goods worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from factory, 2 held

The accused earlier worker at the factory and had got prepared duplicate keys of locks of main gate and of store house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have recovered pesticide and other material, which were stolen from a factory situated in Govindpura industrial area.

Police station incharge Alok Shrivastava told media that an unidentified person stole chemicals and other goods from a pesticide manufacturing factory on August 26. The stolen goods were worth Rs 25 lakh.

The police formed the team and started investigation. The police searched as many as 200 CCTV cameras and found that the factory locks were opened and not broken and the items were loaded in a mini truck.

After tracking CCTV footages, police came to know that Ramswarup Lodhi was the mastermind. The police detained him. When questioned, he confessed to stealing material.

The accused stated that he was an old worker of the company and while working, he had prepared the duplicate keys of locks of main gate and of store house. After that, he hired a mini truck to upload material on the night of August 26.

To evade arrest, he hid the truck and downloaded the material in a shop, which was lying closed for a long time. The police have registered the case under Sections 457, 380 of IPC and arrested accused along with truck driver Mohar Singh Baghel and seized he items. The DCP Sai Krishna has announced reward of Rs 10,000 for the team for their success.

