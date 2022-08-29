Bhopal: Power department plans unmanned operation of 400 KV sub station

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State energy department has plans to modernise its services in multiple fields to smoothen its functioning. For instance, the transmission company is planning unmanned operation of 400 KV sub stations.

According to sources, GIS mapping of the entire infrastructure is underway across the state. This will help the department in many ways, specially in knowing technical problems.

Under the Government of India’s revamped power distribution sector, the department has carried out surveys on laying supply lines. Survey will help to show the routes where lines need to be laid. This work will save time in laying lines.

Besides, the department is paying attention to expansion and strengthening of infrastructure in view of rising energy demand.

Recently, the department launched a pilot project to use drones for survey of electricity lines. As it became successful, the department mooted the plan to use drones for patrolling 10,000 kilometres of electricity lines. Drones will fly high over the power supply lines and on detecting malfunction, such as loose clamp on electricity poll, information will be passed on to the concerned officer who in return will send a team to solve the problem. Manually, it is difficult to locate problems in electricity lines or at polls. Thus, drones will provide an upper edge to the power department in maintaining its assets.