Bhopal: 3-day meeting of science and technology councils of different states to begin from Monday

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), Bhopal is going to host a three-day meeting of the science and technology councils of different states at Amer Greens hotel in the city from Monday at 2pm.

The welcome address will be given by Anil Kothari, Director General, MP Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal.

Introduction about the meeting and plans will be given by Dr. Debapriya Dutta, Advisor and Head, SEED and SSTP Division of Science and Technology, Government of India. The meeting will be presided over by Prof. IIT Mumbai. B Satish Agnihotri.

Kothari said that it is a matter of great pleasure that the state is getting the opportunity to organise the event for the first time. During this, the science and technology innovation eco-system will be discussed in detail, he said.

Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a compendium prepared on the theme-wise Vigyanotsav programme, organised throughout the year at various places in the country will also be released, Kothari added.

The annual meeting is organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India every year at different places in the country. It is attended by the Director General/Member Secretary and senior scientists of the Science and Technology Councils of the states. During this, the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India is reviewed by eminent scientists of the country and suggestions are made for new activities/programmes.

Review of the annual activities of science and technology councils of all the states of the country and promotion of science, technology and innovation ecosystem under the State Science and Technology Program (SSTP) by the Department of Science and Technology (Ministry of Science and Technology), Government of India.