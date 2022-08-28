Bhopal: 20-year-old boy commits suicide by electrocuting self ; no suicide found

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old boy committed suicide by tying himself with live electricity wire, said Ratibad police on Sunday. He was suffering from depression. Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari told media that police on Saturday evening received information that a youth was not opening his room door.

The police reached Krishna Colony and opened it. When the police entered the room, they found a youth in an unusual condition. The youth was identified as Kuldeep Verma, resident of Bilkisganj in Sehore district, had tied his hands with live wire and had put the plug in a socket. After that, he switched it on with the help of a broom. As the current flowed, he died of electric shock.

The police have recovered the body and have registered the case. The police did not find any suicide note. The police have seized the mobile phone of the victim.

Kuldeep was a science graduate and was planning to take admission in pharmacy course. He was living in Bhopal to complete his studies. He was to apply for the admission process on Monday.

The police added that the youth was the only son in the farmer's family. On Friday, his parents talked to Kuldeep and felt nothing unusual.

On Saturday, they called Kuldeep again but he did not respond. Then, they called the house owner who said he was on official duty and would ask Kuldeep to call them back after he reached home.

When the house owner reached his house in the evening, he found Kuldeep's room locked from inside. The owner called the police and the police broke the room door.