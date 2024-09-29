Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud

representational pic

On the lines of Union Public Service Commission, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct Aadhar based biometric verification of candidates in government recruitments.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has given its approval on the proposal sent by RPSC regarding this. This will help the recruiting agency to identify dummy and fake candidates.The biometric verification will be done in recruitment examinations, interviews, counseling and document verification.

Ramniwas Mehta, Secretary of the RPSC said that the looking at the case of dummy candidates appearing in various examinations including Senior Teacher Recruitment-2022 and using fake documents in counseling, The RPSC sent the proposal for biometric verification to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on May 8.“ The Ministry has approved the verification of candidates with Aadhaar card under Section 4 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 and Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules 2020," said Mehta adding that this is an important achievement for the Commission as the continuous efforts were being made by the Commission for the last 6 months.

The question paper leak and menace of dummy candidates is a big issue in Rajasthan as number of government recruitments were cancelled due to this in the state in the 3–4 years. Looking at this Rajasthan Public Service Commission has made important changes in the application and examination procedures to check the individuals and cheating gangs who break the sanctity of the examinations and commit fraud. These include live photo capture during one time registration, security thread on the examination admit card, QR code, taking thumb impression and handwriting of the candidate has been started.

Along with this, special processes like fifth option in OMR sheet and board allotment through token in interview have also been initiated. With the availability of Aadhaar biometric verification facility, the Commission is hopeful of preventing the candidates trying to appear in the examinations by committing fraud at the initial level itself. Basic resources have been mobilized by the Commission to conduct the process.

Now the biometric verification system of the candidates will be started by the Commission in a phased manner. This is biometric process Biometric verification by Aadhaar means the process whereby the 12 digit unique Aadhaar number is submitted to the central identity data repository for verification of biometrics and other attributes.

The identity of the candidates can be confirmed reliably through Aadhaar biometrics, and it takes less time than manually verifying the candidate on the basis of documents. Aadhaar is one of the officially recognized documents set by the government and hence it also makes the paperwork process easier.