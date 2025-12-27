Udaipur Gang-Rape Case: Serious Injuries Found On Survivor’s Body, Jewellery, Socks & Undergarments Missing

Representational Image

Udaipur: Shocking details have come to light in the alleged gang rape of a female IT firm manager in Udaipur. The survivor reported serious injuries on her body and the theft of personal belongings following the incident, which occurred on 20 December.

Three senior executives linked to her workplace have been arrested: Jitesh Prakash Sisodia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GKM IT; Shilpa Sirohi, the firm's female executive head and Shilpa's husband, Gaurav Sirohi.

In her police complaint, the survivor alleged that Jitesh, Shilpa and Gaurav took turns raping her. A medical examination confirmed signs of rape, with doctors noting injuries and pain in her genital area and other parts of her body. The woman also reported that, upon regaining consciousness, she discovered her undergarments, socks and some jewellery were missing.

The incident followed a birthday party for Jitesh Sisodia held at a hotel in Udaipur's Shobhagpura area on 20 December. The party began at 9 pm and continued until around 1:30 am, with all attendees, including the survivor, consuming alcohol.

As the survivor's health deteriorated towards the end of the party, Jitesh Sisodia, Shilpa Sirohi, and Gaurav Sirohi offered her a lift home. During the journey, the accused reportedly stopped the vehicle to purchase a substance resembling cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the survivor, after which she allegedly lost consciousness.

Upon regaining partial awareness, she realised she had sustained injuries. She later reviewed the car's dashcam footage, which reportedly captured the entire crime and included audio of conversations between the accused.

Based on her statement, the medical findings, and this electronic evidence, police arrested the three individuals. They were produced in court and remanded to four days' police custody. The investigation remains ongoing.