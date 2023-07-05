Rajasthan: Princess Takes To Street, Joins BJP Mahila Morcha Protest Against Gehlot Government

Jaipur: The princess of the Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari was seen on the streets of Jaipur protesting against the Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday. She was leading the protest of BJP women workers as the in-charge of the BJP Mahila Morcha and MP from Rajsamand.

Accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of failure on the issue of law and order and atrocities and crime, the women workers of the party marched towards the Chief Minister's residence while banging plates. In a bid to stop them, there was a scuffle between workers and the police. Some of the workers including BJP MP from Bharatpur, Ranjit Koli fainted during this.

Rajasthan is Rapeisthan

Addressing the women workers, Diya Kumari said that today Rajasthan is number one in terms of rape cases and people have started calling it Rapeisthan. "The responsibility of law and order rests with the state government. The Home Department is headed by the Chief Minister himself, but he was busy saving his post for four and a half years and failed to protect the women of the state."

Two more protests to be held

The protest of the women workers is the first of the three demonstrations to be held by the frontal organizations of the party.

On July 12, BJP Kisan Morcha will organize a Kisan Sammelan in Jhunjhunu to demand a loan waiver that was promised by Congress in the last elections.

On July 18, the BJP youth wing will hold a big demonstration against the government in Ajmer on the issues of question paper leaks and unemployment.