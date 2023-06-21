Dalit girl allegedly raped and killed in Rajasthan

Representative Image

Jaipur: The family of a Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Bikaner, Rajasthan, is sitting on a dharna demanding the arrest of two policemen and one other person whom they have accused of the crime. The policemen who were accused by the father of the deceased, have been suspended.

As per reports, the dead body of the girl was found in Khajuwala town on Tuesday afternoon. The girl's father has registered a case of rape and murder against constables Manoj and Bhagirath of Khajuwala police station and one other person identified as Dinesh Bishnoi. He said they would follow his daughter every day.

The victim's father said that his daughter, who would go to a computer center for coaching, did not return on Tuesday. He said he got a call that his daughter was in Khajuwala Hospital in an injured condition. On reaching, he was informed about his daughter's death.

Case of rape, murder registered against the suspects

The police have registered a case against the suspects Dinesh Bishnoi, Manoj, and Bhagirath, for gang rape and murder as well as under the SC-ST Act.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said, “The girl was found in an injured state. There were injury marks on her private parts. She was taken to the hospital where she died. The names of two policemen whose involvement in the case was revealed, have been suspended as soon as the FIR was registered.”

Meanwhile, the relatives and some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting on a dharna outside the police station demanding the arrest and dismissal of both constables and a probe by the SOG (Special Operation Group).

The family has also demanded ₹ one crore and a government job as compensation.