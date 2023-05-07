Rajasthan: Poor investigation leads to acquittal and ₹3 lakh compensation order in rape case

POCSO court, Kota, Rajasthan |

In a landmark ruling, the POCSO Court of Kota, Rajasthan expressed dissatisfaction with the shoddy police investigation in an alleged rape case, resulting in the acquittal of the accused due to insufficient evidence and an order to pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation. The court instructed the salary of the then investigating officers ASI, SHO and SP to be deducted and the amount deposited within 2 months. The verdict highlighted the severity of the investigating officer and SP's negligence and cited the lack of the use of scientific and modern techniques in their investigation.

Sadiq Khan, the defense lawyer for accused Anis Khan, argued for compensation, stating that the accused suffered mental and physical distress due to being jailed for a year and tarnished in society. The court agreed and ordered the compensation of Rs 3 lakh, to be recovered from ASI Uday Lal, SHO Pawan Kumar, and the then city SP.

The court also sent a copy of the order to the Collector for compliance, directing the compensation amount to be deposited in court within two months.

The case involved the complainant's accusation that Anis Khan impregnated his physically and mentally challenged daughter, leading to Anis' arrest in September 2020. He was granted bail in September 2021 after remaining in jail for a year.