 Rajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges 'Love Jihad'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges 'Love Jihad'

Rajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges 'Love Jihad'

An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday and the matter is being probed from all angles, Bishnoi said.

PTI FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday | File Photo

A 17-year-old girl and her Muslim female school teacher have been reported missing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday. The minor's family members have alleged that she was kidnapped by the teacher in a bid to convert her from Hinduism to Islam, they added.

Read Also
Love Jihad: Police To Leave For Bengaluru To Bring Accused
article-image

Police statement

Dungargarh SHO Ashok Bishnoi said, "The girl, a Class 12 student, left her home to attend school on June 30 but she neither reached the school nor did she return home. When her family members enquired, they came to know that her teacher Nida Bahleem was also missing.” Bahleem taught at the private school the girl attended.

Read Also
Organisers of Religious Event in UP School Booked Under Conversion Law
article-image

FIR registered

An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday and the matter is being probed from all angles, Bishnoi said.

Family alleges girl "abducted" for religious conversion

Although the teenager's family members have alleged that she was abducted for religious conversion, the matter will become clear once the duo is traced, the SHO said.

Read Also
MP: Bishop & Nun Get Anticipatory Bail In Religion Conversion Case In Katni
article-image

Protest by right wing groups

Meanwhile, protests were held by right-wing groups in Bikaner who alleged it to be a case related to "Love Jihad". The protestors had also reached the police station, demanding action against the accused teacher.

Police trying to collect clues, teams formed

The police said that they have learnt in their priliminary inquiry that the missing minor girl and the accused teacher were in a relationship. Different teams are working to locate the missing minor and the accused female teacher, said police.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Auto Driver Molests Foreigner On Street; Police Spring Into Action After DCW Chief Tweets...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges...

Rajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges...

WATCH: Kanwariyas Dance & Play Loud Music In Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Kanwariyas Dance & Play Loud Music In Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

Man Gets Hit By Train While Filming Reels On Railway Track; Chilling Video Surfaces

Man Gets Hit By Train While Filming Reels On Railway Track; Chilling Video Surfaces

Amid Incessant Heavy Rains In Kerala, Red Alert Sounded In 3 Districts; Schools Shut

Amid Incessant Heavy Rains In Kerala, Red Alert Sounded In 3 Districts; Schools Shut

Karnataka HC: Being Woman Not Criterion For Bail

Karnataka HC: Being Woman Not Criterion For Bail