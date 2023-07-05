Rajasthan: Protests In Bikaner After Minor Girl Goes Missing With Female Teacher, Family Alleges 'Love Jihad'

An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday | File Photo

A 17-year-old girl and her Muslim female school teacher have been reported missing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday. The minor's family members have alleged that she was kidnapped by the teacher in a bid to convert her from Hinduism to Islam, they added.

Read Also Love Jihad: Police To Leave For Bengaluru To Bring Accused

Police statement

Dungargarh SHO Ashok Bishnoi said, "The girl, a Class 12 student, left her home to attend school on June 30 but she neither reached the school nor did she return home. When her family members enquired, they came to know that her teacher Nida Bahleem was also missing.” Bahleem taught at the private school the girl attended.

Read Also Organisers of Religious Event in UP School Booked Under Conversion Law

FIR registered

An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday and the matter is being probed from all angles, Bishnoi said.

Family alleges girl "abducted" for religious conversion

Although the teenager's family members have alleged that she was abducted for religious conversion, the matter will become clear once the duo is traced, the SHO said.

Protest by right wing groups

Meanwhile, protests were held by right-wing groups in Bikaner who alleged it to be a case related to "Love Jihad". The protestors had also reached the police station, demanding action against the accused teacher.

Police trying to collect clues, teams formed

The police said that they have learnt in their priliminary inquiry that the missing minor girl and the accused teacher were in a relationship. Different teams are working to locate the missing minor and the accused female teacher, said police.