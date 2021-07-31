Rajasthan Police tweet about honour killing using poster of movie Dil, trolls say government promoting love jihad

The tweet was posted with the #StopHonourKilling on Friday and has got 1526 likes, 376 retweets and 158 quotes till Saturday morning. Although most of the comments like ‘Now it is clear that Gehlot government is promoting love jihad in Rajasthan’ or ‘it is okay for the lovers but is there any law for those who cheat in the name of love’ or ‘ Rajasthan main mughlon ka Raaj’ are accusing the Rajasthan police and the government of promoting love jihad.

There is a demand that poster should be removed as it is hurting the public sentiments. People are also annoyed with the poster as it features Aamir Khan who was recently targetted for his divorce from Kiran Rao.

Commenting on the trolls Jaswant Gurjar, the state secretary of Congress party said, "It is absurd to give communal flavour to a law that was aimed to stop honour killing which has become a matter of concern these days. It is BJP IT cell that works behind all such trolls."

BJP spokesperson, MLA Ramlal Sharma, countered that 80% of the society runs with certain social rules and limits and "police should avoid such campaigns that can harm the social system". "Rajasthan police should concentrate on law and order situation of the state rather than to promote such things," he added.