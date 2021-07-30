Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: Some ministers may be dropped, says state in-charge Ajay Maken

Jaipur: Amidst news of a Cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, Congress in-charge for the state, general secretary Ajai Maken, has hinted that some ministers may be dropped. Those who will not be a part of the new Cabinet will get a chance to work in the organization. The news comes after a two-day long one-to-one feedback exercise with the MLAs of the party.

"There are some ministers who have come forward and said to me that they are ready to work in the organization to strengthen the party and I am very thankful to them," said Maken while talking to media before leaving to Delhi while refusing to specify the number of such ministers.

When he was questioned about when will he submit his report to high command and reshuffle will take place Maken replied with "I am Delhi".

Maken, who was in Jaipur for the last three days, held one-to-one meetings with 115 MLAs of the party and other party leaders who are supporting the government. He also met with CM Ashok Gehlot and speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur and Sachin Pilot in Delhi.