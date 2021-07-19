Rajasthan rejig on cards? A retweet by state in-charge Ajay Maken creates buzz in political circles

Jaipur: After appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab in-charge of Congress, political circles are abuzz with guesses about the significance of a retweet by Ajay Maken, party General Secretary.
The original tweet in Hindi says no satrap wins any kingdom on his own. The poor, weaker sections and the common man votes for the Gandhi Nehru family. But whether it is Amarinder Singh or Gehlot or Sheela or anyone else, as soon as they become the Chief Minister, they think the party won because of them. The tweet goes on to state that the party leadership took the right decision to name Sidhu as Punjab inc-charge and that such a show of strength was necessary.
Sources in the party say that if the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan is retweeting such a sentiment then it has some significance, considering that the political crises of both the states are of almost the same nature and party high command appointed Sidhu in spite of Amarinder's objections. They also point out to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's name being mentioned in the tweet.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the decision of the party high command regarding appointing Sidhu as Punjab in-charge. In a statement posted on Twitter Gehlot said, "There is a tradition in Congress that we consult everyone before taking any decision and everyone gets chance put forward his views and once the party high command takes a decision after consulting everyone, we accept that unanimously. This is the strength of the party till now."
He added that after meeting Sonia Gandhi last week, even Amarinder Singh had announced that he will accept every decision of the Congress president. Gehlot sends good wishes to Sidhu and hopes that he will follow the party tradition.
It is to note that it has been a year of political crises in Rajasthan Congress and issues of cabinet expansion, key political appointments and expansion of party organization are still to be resolved. In the meantime factionalism deepens in the party and the war of words between the factions is continued.
Last year in July, politics in Rajasthan gained momentum after Sachin Pilot received support of 30 MLA's, making Ashok Gehlot lose majority. Pilot had to lose his post of Deputy CM and PCC chief. Three of his loyalist ministers had to lose their posts. One year since, factionalism deepens in the party and the war of words between the factions continue.
Maken was in Jaipur a couple of weeks ago and had held meetings with CM Gehlot on pending issues. He had assured that every step will be taken with everyone's consent.
Meanwhile, the dissidents within Congress, the G23 are hopeful after decision on Punjab as one of them said that the decision on Punjab has been a morale booster for them. Ved Prakash Solanki, who is one of the most vocal dissidents, said "We are delighted that party high command has taken a quick and firm decision and hope that Rajasthan party workers' issues will also be heard soon."
