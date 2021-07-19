Rajasthan rejig on cards? A retweet by state in-charge Ajay Maken creates buzz in political circles

It is to note that it has been a year of political crises in Rajasthan Congress and issues of cabinet expansion, key political appointments and expansion of party organization are still to be resolved. In the meantime factionalism deepens in the party and the war of words between the factions is continued.

Last year in July, politics in Rajasthan gained momentum after Sachin Pilot received support of 30 MLA's, making Ashok Gehlot lose majority. Pilot had to lose his post of Deputy CM and PCC chief. Three of his loyalist ministers had to lose their posts. One year since, factionalism deepens in the party and the war of words between the factions continue.

Maken was in Jaipur a couple of weeks ago and had held meetings with CM Gehlot on pending issues. He had assured that every step will be taken with everyone's consent.

Meanwhile, the dissidents within Congress, the G23 are hopeful after decision on Punjab as one of them said that the decision on Punjab has been a morale booster for them. Ved Prakash Solanki, who is one of the most vocal dissidents, said "We are delighted that party high command has taken a quick and firm decision and hope that Rajasthan party workers' issues will also be heard soon."