Rajasthan: Talk of political appointments in Congress heats up again with Maken’s Jaipur visit

Jaipur: Congress' Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken will arrive in Jaipur on Tuesday, giving rise to the possibility of some political appointments ahead of the budget session of the state assembly that gets underway from February 10.

Maken will arrive in Jaipur on Tuesday evening and will hold consultations with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday.

Party sources say a list of 10-12 political appointments has been prepared which could be announced after talks with all the leaders. There is also speculation that a cabinet expansion could be in the offing.