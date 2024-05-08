IRCTC And Uttarakhand Tourism Introduce Manaskhand Tour: A Spiritual Expedition

In a collaborative effort to showcase the spiritual and cultural richness of Uttarakhand, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with Uttarakhand Tourism to unveil the Manaskhand Tour. This meticulously crafted journey offers travelers an immersive experience into the mystical charm of "Devbhoomi" – the land of the Gods.

"The Manaskhand Tour, designed in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, invites travelers to embark on an eleven-day expedition through some of Uttarakhand's most sacred and picturesque destinations. From the serene lakeside town of Bhimtal to the breathtaking vistas of Almora and Chaukori, the tour promises an unforgettable exploration of Uttarakhand's spiritual and natural heritage" said an official of IRCTC.

"Departing from Pune on 22 May 2024, the tour encompasses visits to Bhimtal, Almora, Chaukori, Champawat, Nainital, and more. Travelers can choose between Standard and Deluxe categories, each offering a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable and memorable journey" he said.

According to IRCTC, package includes AC rail travel, road transfers, accommodation, onboard and offboard meals, travel insurance, local sightseeing, and the services of experienced tour guides. Additionally, passengers will be treated to a grand welcome upon arrival at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, complete with traditional cultural performances and hospitality.

"The inaugural departure of the Manaskhand Tour on 22 April 2024 saw an overwhelming response, with 280 passengers eagerly embracing the opportunity to explore the spiritual heartland of Uttarakhand under the expert guidance of IRCTC and Uttarakhand Tourism" said an official.