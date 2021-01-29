'Attempt to harass opposition and media': Ashok Gehlot condemns FIR filed against Shashi Tharoor, journalists over R-Day violence

Veteran Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (January 29) strongly condemned the FIR that was registered earlier in the day in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, several senior journalists, and others over the Republic Day farmers' tractor parade violence.

Notably, the FIR was registered by a local farmer on this day against the individuals for allegedly making defamatory and instigating posts on their Twitter handles regarding the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

Gehlot said that these FIRs are "clearly an attempt to intimidate and harass opposition as well as the media". He also pointed out that such "systematic targeting" goes against "every norm of democracy."

"Condemn strongly the FIRs registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ji & other senior editors & journalists. These FIRs are clearly an attempt to intimidate & harass opposition as well as media. Systematic targeting of opposition & media goes against every norm of democracy," Gehlot tweeted from his official handle on the microblogging website.