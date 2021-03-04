Rajasthan honour killing: Opposed to daughter's relationship, father kills her

Jaipur: A case of honour killing was reported on Thursday from Dausa district of Rajasthan where a father killed his daughter for living with her paramour against her family’s wishes.
Police too have come under the scanner as the couple had sought protection but police failed to provide adequate security.
Anil Singh Chouhan ASP Dausa said an FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station. He said the father has been arrested.
The accused father, Shankarlal Saini, a vegetable vendor, reached the police station after killing his daughter and confessed to his crime. A police and FSL teams were rushed to the spot and the body of the deceased woman was sent for post mortem.
Chouhan said the deceased Pinky Saini was married against her wishes by her family on February 16. On February 19, Pinky returned to her parents’ home and on February 21 she eloped with her lover, Roshan.
Roshan lived in the same locality as Pinky in Dausa and the two were in a relationship. However, Pinky’s father was against the relationship and forcibly married her off.
After she eloped with Roshan, her family filed a case of abduction with the police.
On February 26, the couple approached the Rajasthan high court and sought protection. The court directed police to provide protection to the couple.
On March 1, the couple returned to Dausa and went to Roshan’s home. When Pinky’s family learnt this, they forcibly brought her back home on March 3. Roshan approached the women’s police station and filed a case of abduction but police took no action.
Police suspect that Pinky’s family tried to convince her to return to her husband’s family but she refused to break-off her relationship with Roshan and that prompted her father to strangulate her. Chouhan said her in-laws had come to Pinky’s home on February 21 to take her back but she refused to go and instead eloped with Roshan.
Chouhan said when the couple had approached the high court in Jaipur, they had asked to be left at Triveni Nagar locality in Jaipur. The court had summoned Ashok Nagar police station and directed to drop the couple at Triveni Nagar.
He said when the couple returned to Dausa on March 1, they did not inform local police about the situation. He added that Dausa police has not got the court order directing police to provide protection to the couple.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)