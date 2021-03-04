Rajasthan honour killing: Opposed to daughter's relationship, father kills her

Jaipur: A case of honour killing was reported on Thursday from Dausa district of Rajasthan where a father killed his daughter for living with her paramour against her family’s wishes.

Police too have come under the scanner as the couple had sought protection but police failed to provide adequate security.

Anil Singh Chouhan ASP Dausa said an FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station. He said the father has been arrested.

The accused father, Shankarlal Saini, a vegetable vendor, reached the police station after killing his daughter and confessed to his crime. A police and FSL teams were rushed to the spot and the body of the deceased woman was sent for post mortem.

Chouhan said the deceased Pinky Saini was married against her wishes by her family on February 16. On February 19, Pinky returned to her parents’ home and on February 21 she eloped with her lover, Roshan.

Roshan lived in the same locality as Pinky in Dausa and the two were in a relationship. However, Pinky’s father was against the relationship and forcibly married her off.

After she eloped with Roshan, her family filed a case of abduction with the police.