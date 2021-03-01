Indore honour killing: Brothers arrested, family was unhappy with marriage as girl had eloped to marry

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Police arrested two persons on Monday in an apparent honour killing incident in which two brothers of a newly- wed woman killed her husband at Moti Tabela Square in Raoji Bazar police station area on Sunday noon. Raoji Bazar police station incharge inspector Savita Choudhary said

the victim is Sameer Khan, a native of Dewas, who was killed by woman’s brothers - Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar - resident of Moti Tabela area.

According to Choudhary, the deceased Sameer had married Alma, daughter of Abdul Naeem and sister of Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar. Both the brothers - Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar have been arrested.

Police said Sameer along with Alma came to Indore on Sunday to meet Alma’s ailing father Abdul Naeem. They all had lunch and tea together. Later, Sameer and Abdul went outside the house to talk.



They went strolling up to Moti Tabela Square where they had an argument and started fighting. Soon, Abdul Waqar joined the fight and they both stabbed Sameer and fled. Police sources said the brothers were unhappy with marriage because they had eloped.

Two months back, Sameer had eloped with Alma from Indore and married her. They had settled in Dewas after marriage.