Uttar Pradesh: Five arrested in honour killing of minor girl, her boyfriend in Bareilly

Lucknow: In a case of honour killing, the Bareilly police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested five members of a family who allegedly killed a minor girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend in the Meerganj area of the district.

After thrashing and strangulating both, the accused had hung their bodies from a tree to make it a case of suicide.

Initially, the police thought it a case of couple committing suicide by hanging themselves after their family members turned down their marriage. But during investigation by forensic experts, it was found that their bodies were dragged in the field. The post mortem report also confirmed that the couple was brutally beaten and then strangulated, said the SSP Rohit Singh Sanjwan.