Uttar Pradesh: Five arrested in honour killing of minor girl, her boyfriend in Bareilly

Lucknow: In a case of honour killing, the Bareilly police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested five members of a family who allegedly killed a minor girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend in the Meerganj area of the district.
After thrashing and strangulating both, the accused had hung their bodies from a tree to make it a case of suicide.
Initially, the police thought it a case of couple committing suicide by hanging themselves after their family members turned down their marriage. But during investigation by forensic experts, it was found that their bodies were dragged in the field. The post mortem report also confirmed that the couple was brutally beaten and then strangulated, said the SSP Rohit Singh Sanjwan.
The police said that the 17-year-old daughter of Tejram was in love with a boy of the same village. The girl had gone to meet him when they were caught by her family members who thrashed them and then strangulated to kill both. Later, they hung their bodies from a tree.
The deceased boy, identified as Divyanand, was a part time driver and was irrigating the field at the time of the incident. The deceased’s uncle Ram Ghulam disclosed that the girl’s father and other family had objections to the boy meeting the minor girl.
“We have arrested all the five accused on murder charges and sent them to jail,” said the SSP.