Rajasthan Honour killing: Cops arrest deceased girl's uncle

In a horrific case of honour killing a young couple was beaten to death in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The girl’s relatives attacked them with sticks and axes when they were together. One person has been arrested while the police are on the lookout for others.

The boy was killed on the spot while the girl succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. A case has been registered by the family of the boy while the girl’s family is absconding. The incident took place in the village Layka Ki Thar of Rajakheda thana area close to the Uttar Pradesh border.

The victims of the honour killing 20-year-old Bantu Nishad and 20-year-old Anita Nishad belonged to the same clan (Gotra) and thus an alliance between the two was not possible according to the norms in the community. They also belong to the same extended family and are related as aunt and nephew. This is believed to be the reason for the killing. Bantu ran an E-Mitra shop in the village.

On Saturday, the two were reportedly at a house when Anita’s relatives allegedly reached there, dragged them out in the open, and attacked them.

According to Dholpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawaha, “The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. We got the information about a couple being grievously injured and Rajakheda police reached the spot. The boy was dead and the girl was taken to the hospital, but she died on the way. Prima facie it appears to be a matter related to a love affair. However, we are investigating the case from all angles. The boy’s family has registered a case. They allege it is honour killing.”

While Bantu’s family reached the spot Anita’s family is absconding. This has cast suspicion on them as being perpetrators of the crime. One person has been arrested by the police.

Speaking to Free Press Journal SP Dholpur Mridul Kachawa confirmed the arrest, “One person who is among the main accused has been arrested. He is the deceased girl’s uncle (chacha). Out of the twenty persons named in the FIR, we have identified four as the main accused. More arrests are likely soon.”

The FIR had been lodged by Bantu’s family and they had named members of Anita’s family as accused. The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Rajakheda for post mortem.