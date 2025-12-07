 Rajasthan Govt Seizes Fake Medicines Worth ₹3.73 Crore In Jaipur, Firm Booked For Illegal Operations
Rajasthan’s Medical and Health Department has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit medicines. In Jaipur, officials seized fake and substandard drugs worth ₹3.73 crore from GK Enterprises, which continued operations without a valid license. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing. The state has also banned 7 firms and 40 medicines in 2025 over major quality failures.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Govt Seizes Fake Medicines Worth ₹3.73 Crore In Jaipur, Firm Booked For Illegal Operations | File/ Representative image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit drug manufacturing and distribution in the state, official said.

In a major operation conducted late Friday night, the Food Safety and Drug Control Directorate seized medicines worth Rs 3.73 crore from a Jaipur-based firm, officials added on Saturday.

Rajasthan Food Safety Commissioner T. Shubhamangala confirmed that the seizure was made from GK Enterprises, located in Jaipur.

Drug Controller Ajay Pathak said the firm was found involved in the sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines, including Winset-L and Algivin-M tablets, falsely labelled as being manufactured by YL Pharma, Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).

During inspection, Drug Control Officer (DCO) Komal Rupchandani learned from former firm partner Giriraj Ajmera that he had exited the partnership in 2019.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Rules, 1945, any change in partnership requires the firm to apply for a new license within three months.

However, the remaining partner, Khemchand, reportedly continued operations without obtaining the mandatory license.

Following these findings, DCOs Komal Rupchandani and Ashok Kumar Meena registered a case against Khemchand for running pharmaceutical operations without authorisation.

Officials said that legal action and further investigation are underway.

The Rajasthan government recently (in late 2025) banned nearly 40 specific medicines after they were found to be substandard, and halted the distribution of all 19 medicines from Kaysons Pharma.

These actions were primarily a result of quality control failures and incidents involving contaminated cough syrups that led to child deaths.

The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSC) has debarred seven firms and 40 medicines this year after they failed to meet quality standards during inspections -- the largest action since the Corporation's establishment, officials had confirmed in November this year.

State Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that while the smooth functioning of the Free Medicine Scheme is important, supplying only standard-quality medicines remains the top priority.

He added that strict action is being taken against firms failing to meet quality requirements, resulting in seven firms and 40 products being banned in 2025, a record since the corporation's inception.

