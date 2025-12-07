 Rajasthan Becomes 1st State To Achieve 100% Digitised Voter List Under SIR; Draft Roll Out On Dec 16
Rajasthan has become the first state in India to achieve 100% digitisation of its voter list under SIR–2026, marking a major step toward transparent & efficient elections. CEO Naveen Mahajan credited teamwork, technology, & strong public participation, noting that over 97% voter mapping is done, reducing paperwork. The draft roll will be published on December 16 & the final list by Feb 14, 2026.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Becomes 1st State To Achieve 100% Digitised Voter List Under SIR; Draft Roll Out On Dec 16 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan has achieved a historic milestone in electoral reforms by becoming the first state in India to complete 100 per cent digitisation of its voter list under the Special Intensive Revision-2026 (SIR–2026), officials said on Saturday.

The achievement marks a significant leap toward modern, transparent, and citizen-friendly electoral administration.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan described the accomplishment as a "collective victory of Team Rajasthan".

He said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), supervisors, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers, and field teams from villages to urban centres worked with exceptional coordination, speed, and discipline to make the initiative successful.

According to CEO Mahajan, more than 97 per cent of voter mapping has been completed, meaning only three per cent of voters will be required to submit documents during the claims and objections period.

On an average, only about 30 voters per polling station will need to provide documentation, the CEO said.

He added that the accurate mapping has made the process simpler, faster, and more transparent while improving booth-wise voter verification and minimising repetitive paperwork.

The Election Department strengthened systems, including ECINET, the BLO app, portal-based verification tools, and district helpline services to ensure a smooth, secure, and technology-driven process, he said.

Clear guidelines and continuous monitoring were implemented at all operational levels, he added.

CEO Mahajan credited the success to micro-management, teamwork, and technology, praising especially the tireless efforts of BLOs and grassroots staff.

Expressing gratitude, CEO Mahajan thanked Rajasthan's voters for their cooperation and awareness during verification.

He highlighted the participation of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, labourers, and residents of remote areas as testimony to the state's strong democratic values.

As per the upcoming schedule, deadline for draft electoral roll publication is December 16, while the final voter list will be published by February 14, 2026.

CEO Mahajan appealed to all eligible voters to review their details once the draft list is released and participate actively in the next phases of the SIR.

