Rajasthan Govt Begins Process To Explore Coal Bed Methane Reserves

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

Jaipur: The process to find the possibilities of Coal Bed Methane and underground coal gasification has started in Rajasthan, said officials here adding that the CBM makes a significant source of energy in countries like America, Canada, and Australia.

The possible sites for exploration are in Bikaner, Barmer, and Nagaur. Oil India Limited officials have been requested to take forward the process to explore the possibilities of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) and underground coal gasification (UCG) in the state, said officials.

A High-Level Meeting Organized

A high-level meeting was called in the Secretariat on Tuesday with Indian Oil officials chaired by Anandi, secretary of petroleum and mines, Rajasthan government. Mines Secretary Anandi said that a gas-based economy can be promoted by exploring the possibilities of CBM and UCG from the lignite reserves available in the state. This will develop additional sources of energy in the state.

Importance Of Coal Bed Methane

Coal bed methane has become an important source of energy in countries like America, Canada, Australia, etc., she said in the meeting and asked the officials of Oil India to explore the possibility of CBM along with the discovery and exploitation of crude oil and gas in the state so that the natural resources can be used more in the field of energy. She said that underground coal gasification is an option for decarbonization and a source of energy.

Executive Director of Oil India, Agadh Medhi said that Oil India is producing crude oil in 21 wells in Baghewala and natural gas from 19 wells in Jaisalmer. He further said that Oil India also wants to work in the field of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) in municipal areas in the state.