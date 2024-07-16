Rajasthan: Court Acquits 6 Accused, Including Khadim, Of Raising Inflammatory Slogans Outside Ajmer Dargah | Representative pic

Jaipur: The ADJ - 4 Court of Ajmer on Tuesday has acquitted all the six accused of raising provocative slogans outside Ajmer Dargah. The trial in this case against the accused, including one of the Khadims of Dargah was going on for the last two years.

Public prosecutor Ghulam Najmi Farooqui said- "In June 2022, provocative slogans like “Sar Tan Se Juda" were raised outside the Ajmer Dargah . In the case, Khadim Gauhar Chishti, Tajim Siddiqui (31), Fakhar Jamali (42), Riyaz Hasan Dal (47), Moin Khan (48), Nasir Khan (45) were made accused. Judge Ritu Meena's court has acquitted all. An accused in this case, Ahsanullah, is absconding. No decision has been given on that."

He said that all accused have been acquitted under all sections. An appeal against the verdict will be made after examining the order. The lawyer of the accused Ajay Verma said that all the videos surfaced with inflammatory slogans could not be verified. The court acquitted all the accused due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Chisti and others were accused of delivering a hate speech in the presence of police from the main gate of Dargah on June 17, 2022, shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

The police had registered a case against Chishti and others for inciting the crowd to violence at a religious place. Public prosecutor said that Khadim Gauhar Chishti had absconde