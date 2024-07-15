Rajasthan: Chandipura Virus Found In 2 Udaipur Children, One Dies; Health Department Launches Door-to-Door Survey | Representative Image

Jaipur: Chandipura virus has entered Rajasthan as Symptoms of the virus were found in two children from Udaipur. Both were undergoing treatment in Gujarat. One of these died on June 27, while the other is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Anticipating an outbreak of the virus, monitoring of children suffering from vomiting and diarrhea has been started in the state, and the health department is conducting door-to-door surveys.

The officials of the health department of Udaipur received the information on Sunday that symptoms of Chandipura virus have been found in two children of Kherwada and Nayagaon of Udaipur district. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar, Gujarat but one of them has been died due to the virus.

Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer of Udaipur Ankit Jain said that Blood and serum samples of the children were sent to Pune, but the report is awaited. Both were taken to the hospital after vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

The health department has started survey in both the areas Kherwara and Nayagaon on Monday and medical teams have been deployed on special duty in Kotra, Kherwara and Nayagaon areas adjacent to Gujarat. Precautions are being taken after the death of the child during treatment. Besides this, Anti-larva activity is going on to ensure that this virus does not spread to nearby children and all ANMs have been asked to pay special attention to children suffering from fever and vomiting and diarrhea.

As per experts Chandipura" is a viral infection spread by mosquitoes, mites, and sand flies, It is a rare disease with high pathogenicity and mortality. Its symptoms mainly include fever, vomiting, and seizures. This virus mostly affects children between 2 to 12 years