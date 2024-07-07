Pune Reports 11 Zika Virus Cases, Including Five Pregnant Women, Since June 20 | Photo: Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a total of 11 cases of Zika virus infection since June 20, of which five infected patients are pregnant women.

In the latest two cases, a 42-year-old woman (not pregnant) resident of Karvenagar tested positive for Zika virus infection. She complained of mild fever, rash, and joint pain, according to the officials. The woman works in the insurance department of a private hospital, and she was down with a fever. The physician of the concerned hospital sent a sample of her blood to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), and it came back positive. The woman took all the treatment on an OPD basis and is at home recovering from the infection.

22-year-old boy tests positive

In another case, a 22-year-old boy, a resident of Kharadi village who came for treatment at Kodre Hospital of PMC, complained of fever and rash. His sample was collected and sent to the NIV on Saturday, and the reports came back positive for Zika virus infection. Currently, the boy is undergoing treatment.

“As the area comes under the jurisdiction of Yerwada Nagar Road Zonal Office, preventive measures were implemented there by a team of concerned Circle Medical Officers on Sunday,” said a PMC official.

On Saturday, three new cases of Zika virus infection, all involving pregnant women, were reported. Earlier, the cases were reported only from Erandwane, Mundhwa, and Dahanukar colony, but slowly the virus is spreading across Pune city and in rural parts as well.

On Saturday, a new case was registered from Ambegaon, Pune rural, and in the latest two cases, one is from Kharadi rural and the other is from Karvenagar.