Pune: Suryadutta Felicitates IOD Officers at Sheraton Grand Conference on Technological Horizons in Corporate Governance

The western division office bearers of the Institute of Directors (IOD) were felicitated by the Suryadutt Education Foundation. A conference of IOD officials was recently held in Pune on the theme 'Technological Horizons: Shaping Corporate Governance in the Digital Landscape'. On this occasion, the Founder President of Suryadutt Education Foundation, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, honoured the office bearers with a special scarf and a gold medal made by the students of Suryadutt Fashion Technology.

Sitaram Kunte, former Chief Secretary of the State and President of the Western Division of IOD was also honoured by Dr Chordiya. Kunte was accompanied by Anurag Chottani, Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Finance, Ajay Gadia, Chief Executive Officer of MITC, Dr Harold DiCosta, Chairman of Cyber Security Corporation, Devender Kumar, Chief Information Security Officer of Persistent Systems, Meghna Mulye, Co-Managing Director of Poona Coupling, and other dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

The conference deliberated on three topics: 'Innovation and Digital Transformation: Corporate Governance', 'Assessment of Information Technology Use in Manufacturing Industries', 'Modernization of Corporate Governance: Principles and Practices', and 'Digitalization and Innovation: Basis for Future Growth of the Organization'.

While speaking at the occasion, Chordiya said, "Innovation, adoption, and security of governance structures are more important than ever for enterprises as we move into the changing digital age. The conference will be instrumental in paving the way for sustainable and resilient governance. It focused on assessing corporate governance in terms of innovation and digital transformation. Technology has the power to transform corporate governance. The rise of digital technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchains will be beneficial for increasing productivity, boosting creativity, and opening up new business avenues."