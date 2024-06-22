Pune: Suryadatta College Of Hospitality Management, Travel & Tourism Receives Top Honour With 3.5-Star ACOHI Rating |

Suryadatta College of Hospitality Management, Travel and Tourism (SCHMTT) has recently received the prestigious star gradation certificate from the Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry (ACOHI), becoming India's first 3.5-star ACOHI-rated college.

Dr Sanee Awasarmal, Asian Chairperson of ACOHI, awarded this certificate to the Suryadatta family recently. Prof Atul Deshpande, HoD of SCHMTT, and others were present. Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Vice President Sushama Chordiya, Associate Vice President Snehal Navlakha, and Chief Development Officer Siddhant Chordiya congratulated all teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and their parents for this achievement.

Commenting on this honour, Dr Sanjay B Chordiya said, “Huge industry interface and practical exposure are the keys to success for our students. Every year, on average, we produce 10% of entrepreneurs, 20% of placements are international, and the balance 65% to 70% are in Indian hotel brands such as Marriott, Oberoi, Hyatt, Novotel, Orchid, Le Meridian, etc."

He further emphasised, “Developing entrepreneurial skills and promoting awareness of social responsibility among the students is the professional and ethical responsibility of any hotel management institute. We at Suryadatta are proud of our institute’s history in this arena. Students aspiring for challenging opportunities in the thriving career of hospitality management must visit our institute and experience the positive vibes here."