8 Pune-Mumbai Trains Cancelled From June 28 To 30 - Check Full List

Due to essential doubling work between Puntamba-Kanhegaon in the Daund-Manmad section of the Pune Division of Central Railway, a total of eight trains between Pune and Mumbai have been cancelled from June 28 to 30.

These trains are: Pune-CSMT Intercity Express (12128) on June 28, CSMT-Pune Deccan Express (11007) on June 29, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express (11008) on June 29, CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (12127) on June 29, Pune-CSMT Intercity Express (12128) on June 29, CSMT-Pune Deccan Express (11007) on June 30, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express (11008) on June 30, and CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (12127) on June 30.

Clarification on the cancellation of trains between PUNE-CSMT-PUNE Intercity Express & Deccan Express due to block on Daund-Manmad Section of Pune Division.



Reason is highlighted in RED. https://t.co/ICVqznw0eA pic.twitter.com/WZwTGdgvkK — DRM Pune (@drmpune) June 21, 2024

In a statement, the Central Railway informed, "Due to preparatory work for doubling of the section for creating improved infrastructure between Kanhegaon and Puntamba, mail express trains running between the Daund-Manmad section have been diverted from the Pune-Lonavala-Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad section. Due to saturation of path in the Pune-Lonavala section, which also has a ghat section, trains running between Pune and Mumbai have been cancelled to create a path for these sections. The inconvenience caused to Punekars and Mumbaikars due to these cancellations is deeply regretted."

Along with this, a few long-distance trains to and from Pune have also been cancelled. They include Jabalpur-Pune Special (02132) on June 23, Pune-Jabalpur Special (02131) on June 24, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction-Pune Special (01922) on June 26, and Pune-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction Special (01921) on June 27.