Pune Viral Video: Woman Kidnapped After Being Forcefully Administered Anaesthesia; Husband, In-Laws Booked | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly kidnapped by her husband and in-laws after being forcefully administered anaesthesia in Pune. The police have booked her husband and her in-laws after the woman lodged a complaint.

Watch Video:

Woman Sedated, Dragged, Kidnapped By Husband, In-Laws in Broad Daylight in Pune! Incident caught on camera pic.twitter.com/umOeYgOxCq — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) June 22, 2024

According to the information received, the incident took place on Wednesday (June 19). The woman, who works at a real estate company in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad, was kidnapped from her office by her husband, identified as Sumit Shahane, and her in-laws at around 3:15pm. The CCTV camera footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, it can be seen that the woman is being dragged and forcefully made to sit inside a vehicle.

The woman told the police that her husband beat her up, gave her anaesthesia injections, and allegedly made her sign some documents. When the vehicle used to kidnap her halted at a temple in the Manchar area, the woman sought the help of a local to alert the police, who later rescued her.

The couple got married in August 2023, and soon after, the woman left her husband’s home and moved to her parents’ house due to frustration with her husband's demands.