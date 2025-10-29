 NGO Organises Cycle Rally To Promote ‘Say No to Plastic’ Campaign In Maharashtra's Latur
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
NGO Organises Cycle Rally To Promote ‘Say No to Plastic’ Campaign In Maharashtra's Latur | Sourced

Latur: Carrying a powerful message of “Say No to Plastic, Save the Environment”, a unique cycle rally was organised by an NGO to promote environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility among citizens in Latur district.

The rally was flagged off at 8 a.m. on Sunday from Majha Ghar, a shelter home for underprivileged children in Ausa tehsil. Aimed at spreading awareness about a plastic-free Latur, the rally will cover various parts of the district while engaging with local communities.

On the first day, the cyclists rode through historical sites such as Ausa Fort and Kharosa before reaching Nilanga, concluding the day’s journey with a halt at Lambota village. The group plans to cover other tehsils in the coming days, spreading the message of environmental responsibility across rural Latur.

What makes this initiative particularly inspiring is the participation of twelve schoolchildren from Majha Ghar. Despite their young age and challenging backgrounds, these children have taken the lead in educating people about the dangers of plastic use and the importance of protecting nature.

“Our goal is to interact with people and raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on health and the environment. Through this rally, we want to inspire citizens to make Latur completely plastic-free,” said Sharad Zare, founder of Majha Ghar.

The cycle rally received a warm welcome at Ausa, Kharosa, and Nilanga, where people from all walks of life came forward to support the initiative.

