 'Raised Without Permission': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In West Bengal Faces Obstacles; Stage Set To Welcome Congress MP Dismantled
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Raised Without Permission': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In West Bengal Faces Obstacles; Stage Set To Welcome Congress MP Dismantled

'Raised Without Permission': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In West Bengal Faces Obstacles; Stage Set To Welcome Congress MP Dismantled

The original stage that was set up to welcome Rahul Gandhi had to be dismantled and raised at an alternative private place.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets people in Coochbehar, West Bengal, on Thursday, January 25, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. | Screengrab

As Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered West Bengal on Thursday, the state Congress leadership was apprehending major administrative hurdles following which some changes in the schedule of the rally might be made.

As the rally led by Gandhi entered the Bengal territory at Boxirhat in Tufanganj subdivision in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, he was welcomed by senior Congress leaders, including the state Congress president and the five-time party Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Meanwhile, since the entry of the rally in Bengal's territory, it has started facing administrative hurdles. The original stage that was set up to welcome Rahul Gandhi had to be dismantled and raised at an alternative private place.

Read Also
VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Greets People While Sitting On Roof Of His Car During Nyay Yatra In Assam's...
article-image

"The police themselves dismantled the original stage set up for that purpose. The cops claimed that the stage was raised without police permission on the national highway. So we had to set up the same welcome stage at a private place on the opposite side of the road," said senior Congress leader from Cooch Behar district M.M. Hossain.

Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs DGP To Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi For Provoking Crowd...
article-image

Incidentally, on Wednesday only the Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an official announcement of her party contesting alone in West Bengal from all the 42 constituencies in the state in the Lok Sabha polls scheduled this year. State Congress leaders said that the schedule of Nyay Yatra at Jalpaiguri town on January 28 will also have to be changed to an extent following the insistence of the district police authorities.

Read Also
From 'Pidi' Biscuits To 'Most Corrupt' Jibes: History Of Tussle Between Rahul Gandhi & Himanta Biswa...
article-image

"The district police have communicated to us insisting that the Nyay Yatra rally enters Jalpaiguri town only after 2 p.m. on Sunday, since on that morning there will be a police recruitment examination in the town. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to have his lunch at the same venue where he was supposed to hold a rally. Now with the police communiqué not only the schedule of the rally will have to be changed but so will be the venue for his lunch," a senior state Congress leader said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil, BJP Goes Into Full Election Mode, PM Narendra Modi...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil, BJP Goes Into Full Election Mode, PM Narendra Modi...

TMC's Derek O'Brien Reveals Three Reasons Why INDIA Alliance Not Working Out

TMC's Derek O'Brien Reveals Three Reasons Why INDIA Alliance Not Working Out

‘Rahul Gandhi Used Body Double During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam,’ Says Himanta Biswa...

‘Rahul Gandhi Used Body Double During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam,’ Says Himanta Biswa...

'Raised Without Permission': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In West Bengal Faces Obstacles;...

'Raised Without Permission': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In West Bengal Faces Obstacles;...

Uttar Pradesh: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Miscreants Holding Textile Businessman At Gunpoint In...

Uttar Pradesh: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Miscreants Holding Textile Businessman At Gunpoint In...