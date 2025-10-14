Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Among Key Candidates | Check Names

BJP | Representational Image

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The saffron party fielded Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai.

State Minister Nitin Nabin and Renu Devi have been given tickets from Bankipur and Bettiah. According to the release, the BJP Central Election Committee met on October 12, under the chairmanship of Jagat Prakash Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.

NDA Seat-Sharing:

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on October 12 finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls. The BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the BJP will contest 101 seats each.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) will field its candidates on 29 seats, while Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest six seats each.

The announcement in this regard was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule:

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 11.

The main contest in the state will be between the NDA and the opposition's INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The opposition is yet to take a decision on seat-sharing.

In the 243-member assembly, the BJP has 84 seats, while the JDU has 48 seats. The HAMS bagged only 4 seats in the 2020 polls. Two Independent MLAs also supported the NDA.

The Congress managed to bag only 17 seats in the 2020 polls, while the RJD had won 71 seats.