After Criticising Bengaluru’s Poor Infra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Agrees With DyCM DK Shivakumar On ‘Collective Effort’

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday raised concerns on social media about Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure. Shaw posted, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable.’”

Responding to her post, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the constant criticism of Bengaluru was unwarranted.

“Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions — it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism,” he wrote.

In his post, he also enumerated several ongoing infrastructure projects in Bengaluru that he said would substantially improve the city’s condition.

Shaw responded, agreeing with the Deputy CM, and said, “I agree with you — it’s a collective effort with a mindset of urgency and quality. Let’s show everyone how we can fix our city.”

The Karnataka government unveiled Mission "Free Traffic-2026," a 90-day action plan, in September of this year with the goal of repairing Bengaluru's roads and reducing traffic. According to reports, the plan also calls for enlisting the private sector to maintain roads and developing public awareness campaigns.