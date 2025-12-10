 IndiGo Flight Crisis: Delhi HC Slams Centre, Flags Hefty Sums Charged By Other Airlines
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo Flight Crisis: Delhi HC Slams Centre, Flags Hefty Sums Charged By Other Airlines

IndiGo Flight Crisis: Delhi HC Slams Centre, Flags Hefty Sums Charged By Other Airlines

The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to cancellation of a number of IndiGo flights precipitated, and termed it a “crisis”. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to cancellation of a number of IndiGo flights precipitated, and termed it a “crisis”.

The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.

FPJ Shorts
Kia India Unveils The 'All-New' Kia Seltos, Marking The Return Of Benchmark-Setter In The Segment
Kia India Unveils The 'All-New' Kia Seltos, Marking The Return Of Benchmark-Setter In The Segment
Bombay Stock Exchange's Subsidiary Announces Launch Of Four New Factor Indices With 5% Stock Level Capping
Bombay Stock Exchange's Subsidiary Announces Launch Of Four New Factor Indices With 5% Stock Level Capping
Kerala Lottery Result: December 10, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 10, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally Oriented With Improved Service Delivery: Scindia
Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally Oriented With Improved Service Delivery: Scindia
Read Also
Mumbai Youth Congress Stages Airport Protest, Seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s Resignation Over...
article-image

The government’s counsel also said the crisis precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: December 10, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 10, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Aesthetic & Good Vibes...Here's How's A Gen-Z Designed Indian Post Office Looks Like; And, Union...

Aesthetic & Good Vibes...Here's How's A Gen-Z Designed Indian Post Office Looks Like; And, Union...

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi Hold Closed-Door Meeting to Finalise Central Information...

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi Hold Closed-Door Meeting to Finalise Central Information...

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Names Edappadi K Palaniswami As 2026 CM Face, Empowers Him To Seal Alliances And...

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Names Edappadi K Palaniswami As 2026 CM Face, Empowers Him To Seal Alliances And...

CBI Court Sentences Ex-UIET Staffer Vijay Dwivedi To 4-Years In Bribery Case Involving Contract...

CBI Court Sentences Ex-UIET Staffer Vijay Dwivedi To 4-Years In Bribery Case Involving Contract...